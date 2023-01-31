Multiple injured in multi-car crash near Van Horn; I-10 east closed for much of the day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As many as 12 cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened in Jeff Davis County at the I-10 / I-20 split near mile marker 185, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials say there were multiple injuries, but the exact count was unknown. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

I-10 eastbound traffic was diverted at Van Horn.

Officials discourage travel to west Texas due to icy road conditions.