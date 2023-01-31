Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:52 PM

Multiple injured in multi-car crash near Van Horn; I-10 east closed for much of the day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As many as 12 cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened in Jeff Davis County at the I-10 / I-20 split near mile marker 185, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials say there were multiple injuries, but the exact count was unknown. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

I-10 eastbound traffic was diverted at Van Horn.

Officials discourage travel to west Texas due to icy road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content