EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi-truck crashed with a smaller vehicle on Gateway West at Lee Trevino Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the collision, according to first responders.

The crashed happened around 2:30 p.m., and led to the one lane and the right shoulder to be closed, as listed on TXDOT's incident report.

The crashed caused the smaller vehicle to rollover, according to a report from first responders.