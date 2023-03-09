County opens Migrant Support Center in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The County of El Paso has opened a new County Migrant Support Center. It has been opened in partnership with its contractor, The Providencia Group.

This new Support Center is meant to assist asylum seekers who already have a sponsor or point of contact in the U.S.

Migrants will take part in an orientation and be assigned a case worker. Case workers will those who have self-pay arrangements set up.

The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week, 365 days a year, according to the County.

The center is located at 2142 Montana Ave., in Central El Paso.

The County has stated in a news release they have been approved for FEMA advanced funding and will be 100% reimbursed for associated expenses with the establishment of this center.

ABC-7 spoke with residents in the surrounding neighborhood, who said the area is usually safe and quiet, and do not expect the migrant center to change that.

"I feel pretty safe around here, and I'm sure they're going to have plenty of staff working with these people and making sure they're processed pretty quick," said local resident Jose Garcia.