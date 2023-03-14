El Paso City Council to discuss a revised economic development plan for the renovation of the De Soto Hotel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 117-year-old, four-story building will be renovated into a boutique hotel. The proposed project will renovate the hotel in El Paso’s central business district.

El Paso City council today will discuss and consider a revised economic development agreement with a developer that plans to renovate the hotel. If approved a minimum investment of $2.4 million from the developers, known as 309 Mills LLC would be required. An initial agreement was approved to renovate the hotel just two months before being damaged by the fire last year. Originally costing around $1.2 million.

The city, county, and downtown management district will work with the property owner to rehabilitate the Hotel. The project will increase the tax value of the property and greatly enhance the aesthetic value of the area.

The new De Soto Hotel will have a ground-floor restaurant, 34 hotel rooms, repainted interior and exterior, new doors and signage, HVAC, plumbing, electric, and a re-flooring of the whole building.