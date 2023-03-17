One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas--- A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of N Mesa St. and Remcon Cir. That's near the Walmart Super Center.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

According to Police, the call came in past 11 pm on Thursday. Officials say the man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene. Officials say all southbound lanes on Remcon Cr. are closed.