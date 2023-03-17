Venezuelan man accused of biting US Border Patrol Officer at processing center on Hondo Pass

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Venezuelan man bit a US Border Patrol officer Tuesday with enough force to draw blood, according to the FBI.

It happened when a US Border Patrol officer was giving instructions to a group of undocumented non-citizens at the center.

According to officials, Jhon Rincon-Teran became agitated and ran around the detention cell. Officials say the Border Patrol Officer instructed Rincon-Teran to sit down and relax.

Officials say when the officer tried to separate the man from others, he became more aggressive and got into a fighting stance. Officials say Rincon-Teran bit the officer as the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him.

Officers were able to place the Venezuelan in handcuffs and separate him into another holding area.

Rincon-Teran is federally charged with assault on a federal officer.

“Our agents along with our Border Patrol Processing Coordinators continue to show valor and courage

in the most trying circumstances. This is just another example of the inherent dangers our agents and

BPCCs face every day,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “