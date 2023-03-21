Skip to Content
Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information

President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires declassification of information related to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bill sailed through the Senate and House of Representatives without opposition before being sent to the White House.

It orders the National Intelligence Director to declassify all information on potential links between the virus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Some people believe researchers at the institute created the virus and accidentally released it.

The debate was refueled last month, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Energy Department had assessed with that the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

The US intelligence community is divided on the issue.

