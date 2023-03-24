Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:16 PM

Man charged with attacking El Paso Sheriff’s deputy at University Medical Center

EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 35-year-old man trespassed onto University Medical Center, broke into a sheriff's deputy's patrol car, and injured the deputy, according to officials.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia. It happened Wednesday, around 8:25 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia was taken to the El Paso County Jail. He was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content