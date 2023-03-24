Man charged with attacking El Paso Sheriff’s deputy at University Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 35-year-old man trespassed onto University Medical Center, broke into a sheriff's deputy's patrol car, and injured the deputy, according to officials.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia. It happened Wednesday, around 8:25 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia was taken to the El Paso County Jail. He was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.