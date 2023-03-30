Horizon Middle School student taken into custody; accused of making terroristic threat against school

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- A Horizon Middle School student is accused of posting a school shooting threat on Instagram, according to Horizon City police.

Schools were placed on a safety protocol as officers investigated the threat.

The student was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility at 6400 Delta Drive.

The secure perimeter has been lifted, and Horizon Middle School and Desert Hills Elementary will operate regularly, according to Clint ISD.