2 dead, 3 hurt in fiery car crash on Loop 375 at Spur 601

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles along a portion of Loop 375 early Sunday morning.

That crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Loop 375 north at Spur 601, which was shut down as firefighters put out a blaze involving one of the multiple cars involved in it.

Of the three victims taken to hospitals from the collision scene, authorities said two of them were in serious condition.

Investigators were on scene in an effort to determine what triggered that crash.

