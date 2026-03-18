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Traffic

I-10 East after Lee Trevino closed after crash

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 12:44 AM
Published 12:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes on I-10 at Lee Trevino are closed after a crash, according to El Paso police. They reported the crash on X just after 11:30 Tuesday.

EPPD said to exit at Lomaland (Exit 29) to avoid the crash.

There is no clearing time at the moment. This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

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Gabrielle Lopez

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