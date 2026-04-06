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Military Monday: Honoring Senior Master Sergeant Noel Ramirez

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Published 7:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Military Monday: Honoring Senior Master Sergeant Noel Ramirez.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for over 26 years culminating his career as a senior enlisted leader. Senior Master sergeant Noel Ramirez had multiple deployments to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a 1990 graduate of Irvin High School and holds a Master’s degree from The University of Oklahoma. Noel is now a Contracting Officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

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Katrina Villarreal

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