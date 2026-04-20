Skip to Content
Video

Military Monday: Honoring SGT. Carlos Guerra Jr.

By
Published 7:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Military Monday: Honoring SGT. Carlos Guerra Jr.

Guerra Jr. served in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He served during five missions, three war time and two humanitarian.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Katrina Villarreal

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.