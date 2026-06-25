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El Paso Biergarten offers European-style pub ambience for all World Cup watch parties

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Updated
today at 9:23 AM
Published 8:58 AM

The World Cup frenzy continues globally and locally as well -- especially when Mexico or USA plays this week.

El Paso Biergarten is a European-style pub bringing a backyard feel to your watch party experience, different from your typical wings, burger or tacos vibe.

They've also been offering $1 wings during the World Cup games, and a 20-ounce beer cup that can be refilled for $5. 

While the restaurant focuses mostly on USA, Mexico and Germany matches, they've gotten packed for Colombia games too and it gets almost full for most of the games.

The USA-Turkey match begins at 8 p.m. MT on Thursday.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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