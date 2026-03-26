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ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Gusty winds Friday with much cooler temps

KVIA
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Published 5:30 PM

Another record broken today! Our previous record for March 26 was 87 and today we reached the mid-90s.

On Friday, we will experience a backdoor cold front bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds throughout the area. Winds will gust to 45 mph from the east, bringing more intense gusts to the west side of El Paso. Haze and blowing dust are likely. Temperatures will also tumble 20-25 degrees for Friday, especially on the east side of El Paso. We will reach the mid-70s.

Looking over the weekend, temperatures will climb again into the 80s and we will see a slight chance of rain Sunday night and Monday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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