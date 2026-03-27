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ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Gusty winds until late tonight; much nicer weekend

KVIA
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Published 5:57 PM

After a backdoor cold front (from the NE) swept through this morning, temperatures dived back into the mid-70s for our highs. It has been very windy, with gusts reaching just over 60 mph on the west side of El Paso. We have seen lots of dust and haze in the air, making it a bit difficult to be outside. We also had reports of damage from some trees coming down along with tree limbs knocked to the ground.

Gusts will diminish overnight and into tomorrow, making the weekend a pleasant one.

Saturday will look like a wonderful spring day with highs in the mid-70s and mild breezes.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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