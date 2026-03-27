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ABC-7 First Alert – Strong winds continue through tonight; nice Saturday.

KVIA
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Published 3:10 PM

Extreme winds are occurring today across parts of the area. Peak gusts hit around 60 mph across parts of the west side today. Numerous reports of trees and limbs down with damage. The winds will weaken later tonight, and no issues for Saturday. The added dust and sand that has been elevated throughout the area is causing some concerns for those with respiratory issues, lung disease, and allergies.

The weekend will be nicer with much less wind. Temps for Saturday will be in the low 70s, with mid-80s for Sunday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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