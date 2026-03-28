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 ABC-7 StormTrack Weather:Cooler Saturday, slight rain chances return Sunday into Monday

KVIA
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Published 5:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — After a stretch of warm and windy conditions, the Borderland is seeing a brief cooldown Saturday with temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

The National Weather Service says highs will stay slightly below average today, with quieter and calmer conditions across the region.

Looking ahead, a slight chance of rain returns Sunday into Monday, mainly impacting areas west of the Continental Divide, including western New Mexico. Rain chances remain limited, with most areas seeing only light showers.

By next week, temperatures will warm back into the 80s across the lowlands. Breezy to windy conditions are expected to return Tuesday through Thursday, bringing a more active spring pattern back to the Borderland.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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