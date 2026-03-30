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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Sun and clouds with a few light showers possible

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Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:38 PM

Another warm day today with temps in the mid and upper 80s. Many place near record highs.

Tuesday will be another fairly nice day with that sun and cloud mix. A slight chance of rain Wednesday with a 10% chance. The winds will increase out of the SW with gusts around 35 mph.

Easter Sunday looks nice with a high of 77.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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