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ABC-7 Storm Track weather – Gusty winds expected for Wednesday with cooler temps.

KVIA
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Published 3:20 PM

Temperatures have been near record-setting today. Temps will be slow to cool tonight and be fairly mild to start Wednesday morning.

Highs tomorrow, will be a little cooler, but the winds will crank up as the day progresses. We will have gusty west winds at 40 mph with a very slight chance of a light sprinkle or light rain. Dust and haze could develop with the stronger winds but not looking too severe.

The winds will settle by the evening hours.

Easter Sunday looks decent with low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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