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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – More sunshine the arriving with warming temps. Some storms possible later week.

KVIA
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Published 3:50 PM

A slight chance for a sprinkle or rain shower tonight then we begin to bring in some drier air. More sunshine and warming temps for the next couple of days. Moisture begins to seep into the area late week and weekend with a chance for a few storms. The winds will likely pick up a bit as well for later week with gusts around 30-35 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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