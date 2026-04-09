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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Chance for storms arrive Friday afternoon and night

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Updated
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:20 PM

No issues tonight but I do expect the chance for storms to develop later in the day Friday and Friday night. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds in and around the stronger storms. The chance for storms will continue into Saturday with storm chances around 20%.

The winds will pick up later Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Gusts around 30-35 for Saturday and Sunday. Stronger gusts for Monday around 40 mph with some blowing dust and sand.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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