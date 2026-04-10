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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Some storms Friday night with isolated threat Saturday.

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Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:00 PM

Storms will continue to develop and move to the E/NE tonight and again Saturday. Some storms could produce gusty winds.

The chance for storms will diminish a bit for Saturday - storm chances around 20% with some strong to severe storms well to the east of El Paso.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80's with some gusty winds - gusts around 30-35 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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