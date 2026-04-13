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ABC-7 First Alert continues tonight – Windy with patchy blowing dust and sand.

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Updated
today at 2:34 PM
Published 2:31 PM

The ABC-7 First Alert continues until late tonight with gusts expected at 40 mph. Some blowing dust and sand is likely.

Tuesday is looking like another windy day with gusts at 35 mph and some more blowing dust possible. Due to the dry and windy conditions, the fire weather level will be at near critical, especially in the southwest New Mexico region. There is a 10% chance of rain for Tuesday with some isolated light showers possible in the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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