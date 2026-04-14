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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds come down tonight as dust settles late

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Updated
today at 3:22 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Gusts at 35 mph are expected this evening with some blowing dust and sand. The dust and sand will settle late tonight as the winds begin to weaken. Fire weather levels are at near critical today and tonight with the dry and windy conditions.

Tomorrow we will have the lightest winds of the week with gusts at 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be close to 80 and we will see a good amount of sunshine.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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