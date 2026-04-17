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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Gusty winds with cooler temps for the weekend

KVIA
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Published 2:45 PM

Gusty winds will hang around for this evening with some light dust and sand. The winds will gradually weaken later this evening and tonight.

A cold front will arrive from the N/NE very early Saturday morning bringing in some cooler air. The cooler air will also be accompanied by gusty NE/E winds as the day progresses. Peak gusts could hit 40 mph primarily for the west side of town. It appears the strongest gusts will arrive Saturday night and again Sunday morning. The winds will make it feel a bit cooler as well. There could be some light dust and sand that could develop.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70's for Saturday and low 70's for Sunday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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