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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Nice Tuesday with warming temperatures

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Updated
today at 5:39 PM
Published 5:26 PM

Temps will begin to warm up the rest of this week with highs in the mid and upper 80's. Mostly sunny skies will be expected with the winds picking up a bit by Wednesday and lasting through the weekend. Gusts will be from 30-35 mph with those winds from the SW/W.

No rain chances in the forecast.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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