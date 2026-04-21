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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds will start to pick up and stay consistent most of the week

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Updated
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:40 PM

It will be a windy rest of the week for the area. Winds will be from the SW/W with gusts around 30-35 mph. The strongest gusts will likely occur Sunday with SW gusts around 45-50 mph. It is very likely we will see blowing dust and sand to occur both Saturday (gusts at 35-40) and Sunday.

Lots of dry air will be in place so rain chances will not be in the forecast.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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