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ABC-7 First Alert: Storms hang around most of this week. Some could be strong with gusty winds.

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Updated
today at 4:49 PM
Published 3:03 PM

Easterly winds are now in place across the Borderland bringing in Gulf moisture providing us with fuel for developing some storms in the area. Some of these storms my not produced rain at your location but they could kick up the winds and provide blowing dust and sand.

The storms will hang around most of this week so each and every day there will be storm development. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with locally heavy rain in spots with small hail in isolated locations.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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