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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather First Alert: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible through Thursday.

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Updated
today at 2:51 PM
Published 2:49 PM

We have an ABC-7 First Alert tonight as thunderstorms become more active this evening, with strong wind gusts, isolated pockets of flooding, and potential hail. Most storms will be in our far eastern counties and up in parts of Otero county. Wind gusts could hit 58+ mph or ore for some thunderstorms and hail can potentially reach up to 1" or about quarter size.

Tomorrow, the chances for rain and severe weather increase to 50% and become more widespread. We will still have an active First Alert for thunderstorms, and hail along with strong wind gusts, and possible flooding. Temperatures will decrease slightly but still be in the lower 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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