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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – An isolated storm the next couple of days; then a big warm up

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Updated
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:34 PM

Enough moisture will be hang around the next few days to provide some clouds and an isolated storm chance. Most storms that develop are not expected to be severe.

Drier air arrives next week so expect temps to increase. Our first triple digit highs to hit for the season.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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