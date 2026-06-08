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ABC-7 First Alert Continues – El Paso hits its first triple of the year, more to come

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today at 3:52 PM
Published 3:23 PM

El Paso gets its first triple of the year - just a bit earlier then normal. The high so far today hit 103! The average start date for triples is June 15th. I do expect more triples to drop the next several days staying just below any new record highs, but close.

Temps will begin to cool down a bit Friday and the weekend as storm chances begin to develop and increase in coverage.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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