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ABC-7 First Alert – Very hot temps continues for at least one more day.

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Published 3:20 PM

Temps were brutally hot again today with highs from 100 - 105 across the area. I expect one more day with temps just above 104 degrees tomorrow and then we should see a slow decline in that heat bubble the rest of the week.

Rain and storm chances will begin to gradually increase towards the weekend. Likely chances will be around 20-30% as temps fall to the mid and upper 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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