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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Our third triple in a row. More to come.

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Published 3:23 PM

El Paso hit day three of triple digit heat. Another hot day is expected again for Thursday. As we bring in a little bit of moisture Friday and the weekend, temps will cool a little as the rain and storm chances go up to around 20%. That added humidity will make it feel a little more uncomfortable.

Slight rain chance will stick around for next week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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