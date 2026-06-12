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ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms tonight (mainly east of El Paso). Storms hang around for a few more days.

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Published 2:39 PM

Chance for some storms tonight and again over the weekend. Some could be strong and also produce gusty winds with some blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will be around 100 degrees with added humidity making it feel a bit more uncomfortable. Storms will linger through early next week. Temperatures will again soar to, perhaps, record highs by mid and latter week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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