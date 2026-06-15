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ABC-7 First Alert – Getting hot again. More triples on the way.

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Published 3:23 PM

There will be a slight chance for a storm rolling in tonight from the north. Gusty winds could once again accompany any storms that develop.

I do expect our high temps to rapidly be on the increase. Triple digit highs will occur Tuesday through Thursday with the bulk of heat both Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 104 both days.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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