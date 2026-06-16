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ABC-7 First Alert – Extreme heat will impact the area Wednesday

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Updated
today at 3:27 PM
Published 2:53 PM

There will be a slight chance for a storm tonight, however, most areas will remain dry. Some gusty winds could kick up a bit too.

Temps will increase for Wednesday with highs from 100 - 106 degrees across the Borderland. The highs expected could be the hottest of the year for El Paso (105 has been the hottest).

There will be limited moisture in place so an isolated storm could develop in spots.

Temps will stay around 100 degrees through the rest of the week with minimal storms.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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