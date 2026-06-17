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ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Very hot temps early tonight; slight storms chances, gusty winds

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Updated
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Temps are hot out there. Along with the heat, some isolated storms are developing with what available moisture we have still around. These storms will move to the SE. Some gusty winds will accompany some of these storms so some blowing dust and sand possible.

Temps will be a tad cooler the next several days with a 10-20% chance of a storm each afternoon and evening. The weekend looks sunny and hot.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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