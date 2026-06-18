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ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms will roll through the Borderland this evening and tonight with gusty winds

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Updated
today at 4:24 PM
Published 3:19 PM

Some isolated storms will develop this afternoon and roll through parts of town this evening and tonight. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph.

Storms will diminish Friday and the weekend as temps climb to around 100 degrees with more sushine.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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