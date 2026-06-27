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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy conditions and elevated fire danger continue across the Borderland

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 is tracking elevated fire weather concerns across the Borderland this weekend as hot, dry, and breezy conditions continue.

The National Weather Service says west to southwest winds will increase this afternoon, with sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, especially across southern New Mexico.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for the Gila National Forest and southern New Mexico lowlands. While the warning does not include El Paso County, the combination of dry vegetation, low humidity, and gusty winds will keep fire danger elevated across the region.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible over the mountains and along the international border later today, but most communities will remain dry.

Looking ahead, better rain and thunderstorm chances return toward the start of July, mainly east of the Rio Grande.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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