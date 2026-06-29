Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Higher temps continue with storm chances through 4th of July holiday

By ,
today at 3:05 PM
Published 2:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will continue to see temperatures in the upper 90's and lower 100's but trending average for this time of year. Slight rain chances continue every day through 4th of July holiday.

Tonight, possible 10-20% chance for isolated storms in SE El Paso and limited to areas east of the US-54 corridor through the week.

Near critical fire condition in SW New Mexico with dry conditions and winds tracking at 15-25MPH. Winds decrease slightly by Wednesday and Thursday.

More favorable moisture across West Texas/Eastern New Mexico with showers and thunderstorms possible from Thursday into our 4th of July weekend.

4th of July Saturday looks to be another hot triple digit day tracking high temperatures around 103 degrees with a slight chance for some thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
Mikey Tongko
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mikey Tongko

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.