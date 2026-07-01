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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temperatures gradually climbing with slight chances for rain

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Updated
today at 2:38 PM
Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're continuing to track a slight chance of rain this evening and tonight with the potential of some gusty outflow winds from area storms. The slight chance for isolated storms will continue the rest of the week.

Temps will get gradually hotter towards the weekend with slight storm chances. Highs will be in the lower triples for the holiday weekend.

Better storm chances next week.

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Mikey Tongko

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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