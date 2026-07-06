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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Getting hotter with isolated storms

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Updated
today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:34 PM

Enough moisture will be in place along with hot temperatures this week which will allow some isolated showers and storms. Most storms will develop to our north and move to the south. Along with the isolated storms, gusty winds with some blowing dust and sand could occur as well.

Temps will hit 102 - 104 by Wednesday and Thursday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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