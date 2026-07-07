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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Heat Dome builds next several days; storms increase for next week

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Updated
today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will increase over the next several days as highs climb from 102-106. A large area of high pressure will influence our extreme heat machine across the region.

Storms will be isolated across the area with most developing in our northern zones and then flowing down to the south. A few of these storms could produce gusty winds with blowing dust and sand.

Storms will begin to increase late weekend and hang around most of next week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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