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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – staying hot the next few days, then storm chances increase

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Published 3:01 PM

Temps will continue to stay around 100-104 the next few days with lots of sunshine. Moisture begins to surge a bit by late weekend and early next week giving us the fuel for some storms. With the added moisture and clouds, temps will decrease a bit to the low and mid 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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