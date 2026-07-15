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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Wednesday isolated storms chances continue with below average temperatures

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today at 2:15 AM
Published 4:34 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA) -- We're continuing to monitor below-average temperatures this Wednesday through Thursday, with highs remaining several degrees cooler than normal staying in the mid 90's. While storm coverage stays fairly isolated Wednesday, we'll see a slight increase in thunderstorms on Thursday as moisture and instability begin to build

Wednesday evening, we're continuing to track isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the Borderland, with the greatest coverage expected over the mountains before a few storms drift into the lowlands. A few stronger storms could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty outflow winds.

By Friday, monsoon moisture increases across the Borderland, bringing higher chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, increasing the threat for localized flash flooding.

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Mikey Tongko

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