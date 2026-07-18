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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Heavy rain and flash flooding remain possible through Sunday

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today at 2:16 AM
Published 2:21 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Saturday, we're continuing to monitor an active monsoon pattern through the weekend. Through Sunday, we're tracking the best chance for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, with slow-moving storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty outflow winds, and localized flash flooding.

This evening we're tracking widespread showers and a few thunderstorms across much of the Borderland. Periods of heavier rain will remain possible overnight, with localized downpours capable of producing minor flooding in some areas.

By next week, storm chances are expected to gradually decrease as drier air moves into the Borderland. Temperatures will begin warming back up, with fewer afternoon thunderstorms expected through much of the workweek - maybe seeing that triple digit mark by mid-week.

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Mikey Tongko

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