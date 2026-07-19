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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Flash flood threat continues Sunday – storms shift west next week

KVIA
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Updated
today at 4:30 AM
Published 4:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heavy rainfall remains our primary weather concern across the Borderland as an active monsoon pattern continues through Sunday. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Localized flash flooding will remain possible, including across the El Paso and Las Cruces metro areas. We're continuing to monitor an upper-level activity on radar that will keep a lot of monsoon moisture in place through Monday.

Another round of scattered to widespread thunderstorms is expected Sunday, with some locations seeing repeated rounds of heavy rain. By Monday, the focus for the heaviest storms is expected to gradually shift west of the Rio Grande before moving closer to the Arizona border on Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, drier air will begin moving into the Borderland, bringing a sharp drop in thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will also begin climbing back above average, with highs potentially returning to the triple digits by mid-week and into the weekend.

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