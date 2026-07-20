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ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Heavy thunderstorms and flash flooding remain possible Monday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:10 AM
Published 4:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland remains under an ABC-7 First Alert as an active monsoon pattern continues across southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with slow-moving storms capable of producing torrential rainfall, dangerous lightning, gusty outflow winds, and localized flash flooding. The greatest flooding threat looks to be west of the Rio Grande, including Luna, Hidalgo, and southern Grant counties.

We're continuing to monitor a slow-moving upper-level disturbance interacting with deep monsoon moisture, creating favorable conditions for efficient rainfall. Many communities will stay several degrees below average, with some lowland locations struggling to climb out of the 80s thanks to abundant cloud cover and widespread rain. Storm chances continue Tuesday before shifting farther west toward the Arizona border by Wednesday.

By the end of the week, drier air and strengthening high pressure will rapidly reduce rain chances across the Borderland. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 90s before triple-digit heat returns to many lowland communities by Friday and into next weekend.

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Mikey Tongko

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