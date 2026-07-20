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ABC-7 First Alert – Scattered storms tonight and again tomorrow.

By
Updated
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:16 PM

Showers and storms will continue tonight with some locally heavy rain in spots. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds in and around the cells with small hail possible. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph our more in isolated storms.

Drier air will begin arriving Wednesday through the weekend so less storms with increasing temperatures. Highs will gradually climb to the triple digits beginning Wednesday and getting hotter as the week progressives.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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